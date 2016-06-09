News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman who intentionally drove her vehicle into the Kansas River in Lawrence has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, entered the plea Monday. Prosecutors say Dingledine drove a car into the Kansas River near downtown Lawrence in August in an effort to kill herself and her children.

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office have voted to join a police union. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors along with investigators voted by secret ballot Monday to enter the St. Louis Police Officers Association. The association did not release the vote count. The vote comes two weeks before Ferguson attorney Wesley Bell takes over as St. Louis County's prosecuting attorney, the first black elected to the office.

GREENWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Police say an infant is recovering after a man walked into a northwest Missouri police station and said he had tried to drown his child. The Kansas City Star reports the man made the report at the Greenwood police station Monday morning. Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun was able to determine where the child was and he and Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to the pond. Calhoun performed CPR and was able to revive the child.

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - A 30-year-old northeast Missouri woman who called police to report an accidental shooting is now charged in her boyfriend's death. Crystal Denson, of House Springs, was charged Monday with murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Robert Williams. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Denson called police early Sunday to report an accidental shooting but fled the home by the time police arrived.

