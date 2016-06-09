News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who's introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and young adults to own AR-15 semi-automatic rifles said he's trying to make the point that mandates are bad and doesn't actually want to require gun ownership. Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel says Democrats "love mandates" and he wants "to get them to make an argument against mandates." The Missouri Democratic Party says the bills are embarrassing to the state and lawmakers need to "do real work."

VERNON, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say four tornadoes touched down in mid-Michigan during a fast-moving storm that swept across the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Costello says two tornadoes struck Thursday in Shiawassee County. Homes were reported damaged, while power was knocked out to thousands of utility customers. Two tornadoes also touched down in nearby Genesee County. No injuries have been reported.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Revenue Department Director Joel Walters is resigning following criticism over his agency's handling of tax changes. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced current department Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers will take over as acting director. Walters' resignation comes after lawmakers repeatedly slammed him for not communicating better about tax changes that will mean some Missourians get smaller refunds or owe more when they file their taxes.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The chief of staff of Missouri Sen. Justin Brown is facing two misdemeanor charges after his gun fell to the floor during a bar fight. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 45-year-old Jared Brown, of Malden, was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance. Jared Brown was arrested March 7 after the disturbance at the Spectator's Bar and Grill in Jefferson City.

