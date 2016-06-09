News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $4.7 billion jury verdict awarded to 22 women who said the company's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, in a ruling on Wednesday, cited evidence of what he called "particularly reprehensible conduct" by Johnson & Johnson. The company says it will appeal.

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to about 265 years in prison after the parents of a 1-year-old came home to find the man photographing and molesting their daughter. The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Jayson Newlun was sentenced Thursday in Clay County for three counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's decomposed body along a walking path in south Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reports that the discovery was made around noon Thursday. Police say there were apparent signs of trauma and that the man's death didn't appear to be from natural causes. No suspect information was immediately available.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has been charged with driving drunk and crashing into four pedestrians, including a 9-year-old boy and two people from Peru. Forty-eight-year-old Gretchen Ann Otterberg was charged Thursday with four counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

