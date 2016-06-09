News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a St. Louis man accused of killing nine people since 2008 during his involvement in a drug trafficking ring. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Anthony Jordan has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Prosecutors allege that he killed three people in 2008, two in 2010, three in 2013 and one man in 2014. One woman, a grandmother of eight, died when she was hit by a stray bullet while looking out her apartment window.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has released records showing employees in his office frequently used private email for official business and took direction from political consultants. Hawley's office released 85 pages of records Friday that indicate his state staff used private email to communicate with political consultants Gail Gitcho and Timmy Teepell, who led Hawley's successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is an uptick in HIV diagnoses, and health experts say it's particularly concentrated in the central part of the state. The Columbia Missourian reports state data show that new HIV diagnoses in Missouri increased by more than 10 percent between 2013 and 2016. But the increase was almost 170 percent in the 40 central counties that the state considers part of the Central HIV Care Region.

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two hunters have been arrested after killing a federally protected trumpeter swan and wounding a tundra swan in Missouri. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the suspects haven't been identified pending the filing of charges. They were arrested last week while hunting in Holt County in far northwest Missouri.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.