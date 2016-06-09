News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 35-year-old man from Mexico has admitted driving 10 undocumented adults and three children from Mexico and Central America to various locations in the U.S. Rene Flores-Calderon pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of transporting undocumented immigrants and one count of illegal re-entry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police caught Flores-Calderon and his passengers in August on Interstate 44 near St. Louis.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three men have been sentenced this week for the kidnapping and torture of a man over a drug debt. Prosecutors say the victim was assaulted with a hammer and tin clippers while the men tried to make him disclose the location of a duffel bag of money intended for drug trafficking between Kansas City and Colorado.Police rescued the victim at a rural home in Edwards after tracing a call he was forced to make to his father.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Washington University student is suing after he was kicked out of the private St. Louis school over sexual assault allegations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man is identified in court documents only as "John Doe." His Chicago-based attorney John Galt Covert described the allegations against his client as "totally exaggerated."

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for taking bribes. Marlon Caldwell was sentenced Thursday. He is among four former St. Louis officers who pleaded guilty in case, admitting they took money to provide nonpublic information to a chiropractor and his wife, who used the information to solicit patients. Federal prosecutors say Caldwell took money in exchange for providing un-redacted accident reports.

