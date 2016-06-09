News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old central Missouri man who admitted killing his 1-year-old son and burning the body has been sentenced to life in prison. Matthew Hamm, of Fortuna, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the boy's May 2017 death. He pleaded guilty in December in a plea deal that reduced the original first-degree murder charge.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Boone County authorities arrested three suspects in the fatal shooting of Columbia man. Prosecutors filed second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges Thursday against 30-year-old Derrick Victor Petty, of Sturgeon; 28-year-old Cortez Lorenzo Brimmage and 32-year-old Dontrez Teraell Jones, both of Columbia. The men are suspects in the shooting death of 40-year-old David Lee Morgan Wednesday night in central Columbia.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The battle for political advantage in state capitols is poised to become more intense after the U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring that federal judges have no role in deciding partisan gerrymandering claims. The ruling Thursday could empower Republicans and Democrats to become even more aggressive in drawing districts to their benefit after the 2020 census. It also could shift legal challenges to state courts and lead to more state ballot measures adopting redistricting reforms.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The battle to keep open Missouri's only abortion clinic has moved from the courts to a state administrative process, adding to the confusion about the future of the Planned Parenthood-operated clinic in St. Louis. No state has been without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.