News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CST

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A central Kansas man has been imprisoned for downloading child pornography from the internet. Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Shane Ragsdale, of Hutchinson, was given 90 months at his sentencing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. He'd pleaded guilty.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was injured while holding onto a door of a stolen pickup truck in Wichita. Police say the woman and a male with her learned Wednesday that their pickup was seen at laudromat. The truck was there when they arrived, and an argument soon broke out between them and a person behind the wheel. Police say the man fired his gun several times as the person in the truck tried to drive away. The woman grabbed onto the door but let go when one of her legs struck a street sign.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The election of Democrat Laura Kelly as governor does not ensure that Kansas will expand Medicaid to cover to cover thousands of uninsured adults. Even if Democrats and moderate Republicans have the votes to pass a bill, they still must get around more conservative GOP leaders who are determined to block the expansion. That's even though Medicaid expansion passed the Legislature last year with strong bipartisan support, only to be vetoed by a Republican governor.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - The Manhattan City Commission has approved a plan to convert half of its energy use to wind power. The Mercury reports that the commission Tuesday backed a 20-year agreement with Westar Energy for the 300-megawatt Soldier Creek Wind Farm in northeast Kansas, a project that will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020. Officials say the agreement with Westar will save the city $50,000 a year for the next 20 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.