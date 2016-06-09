News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who's introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and young adults to own AR-15 semi-automatic rifles said he's trying to make the point that mandates are bad and doesn't actually want to require gun ownership. Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel says Democrats "love mandates" and he wants "to get them to make an argument against mandates." The Missouri Democratic Party says the bills are embarrassing to the state and lawmakers need to "do real work."

DENVER (AP) - Wintry weather has knocked out power to a plant that treats wastewater draining from the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says fluctuating electricity stopped the plant Thursday night. EPA spokeswoman Cynthia Peterson said Friday operators haven't been able to reach the plant because the access road is blocked by at least one avalanche. The plant can be operated remotely.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Revenue Department Director Joel Walters is resigning following criticism over his agency's handling of tax changes. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced current department Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers will take over as acting director. Walters' resignation comes after lawmakers repeatedly slammed him for not communicating better about tax changes that will mean some Missourians get smaller refunds or owe more when they file their taxes.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The chief of staff of Missouri Sen. Justin Brown is facing two misdemeanor charges after his gun fell to the floor during a bar fight. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 45-year-old Jared Brown, of Malden, was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance. Jared Brown was arrested March 7 after the disturbance at the Spectator's Bar and Grill in Jefferson City.

