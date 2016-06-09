News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $4.7 billion jury verdict awarded to 22 women who said the company's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, in a ruling on Wednesday, cited evidence of what he called "particularly reprehensible conduct" by Johnson & Johnson. The company says it will appeal.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A farmer who owned an Iowa grain brokerage has pleaded guilty to falsely marketing $140 million dollars' worth of corn, soybeans and wheat as "certified organic." Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant of Chillicothe, Missouri, pleaded guilty to wire fraud under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Cedar Rapids. He faces a potential prison sentence of 12 years or more, but that could be reduced at sentencing due to his ongoing cooperation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police say former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been arrested diving through a glass window when officers arrived to search a Missouri house. The Springfield News-Leader reports officers who caught up to the 25-year-old found a pound marijuana in his backpack.

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore has been making holiday visits to Kansas inmates. The Kansas City Star reports that Moore stopped Wednesday at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility. Moore talked about his Christian faith, his family and took questions from an audience of about 200 for more than an hour. During his visit, Moore put his hand on one inmate's shoulder and prayed with him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.