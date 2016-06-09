News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A 38-year-old man accused of trying to kill a Manhattan police officer is now scheduled for trial in August. Mark Harrison faces one count of attempted capital murder of a police officer. The Manhattan Mercury reports one shot hit Riley County Police Sgt. Pat Tiede in the leg. The defense has argued that shot hit Tiede after it ricocheted off a sidewalk.

BURDEN, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 26-year-old man died after a car crushed him in Cowley County. Sheriff David Falletti says George Fletcher was working on the car Monday afternoon when it fell on him. First responders who were called to the home in Burden found Fletcher's body underneath the car. No further information was released.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A "poison pill" in Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan for expanding Medicaid aimed at reassuring wary Republican legislators wouldn't actually end the expansion if the federal government backed off its promises to cover most of the cost. Kelly has said her proposal is based on a 2017 bipartisan expansion proposal. But the Democratic governor's advisers suggested a key change when it comes what happens if the federal government backs off funding commitments.

BENTON, Kan. (AP) - A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a home in Kansas. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Benton, about 20 miles northeast of Wichita. Officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at nearby Lloyd Stearman Field. The plane struck the front porch of a home. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in the home. The Wichita Eagle reports that the pilot and a passenger told emergency crews they had only minor injuries.

