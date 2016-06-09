News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared a state of disaster in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to hit western Kansas. Colyer's Wednesday declaration authorizes the use of state resources and workers to help affected areas. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon for parts of northwestern Kansas. The agency is predicting 3-8 inches of snow in some areas.

PEABODY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas officials are taking over a nursing home where inspectors found overdue bills and missing narcotics. The Wichita Eagle reports that anonymous complaints prompted the state to send inspectors to Westview Manor of Peabody, a 45-bed adult care home in Marion County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services wrote in court papers filed this month that the facility has more than $240,000 in bills that are more than four months overdue.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Departing Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer isn't ruling out a future run for public office but says he will be looking at opportunities in both business and government service. The Republican governor was not specific about his plans during a recent Associated Press interview, except to say he and wife Ruth will take "a little vacation" after leaving office Jan. 14 to Disney World.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Health committees in the Kansas Legislature will be led by two conservative Republican lawmakers from Wichita who oppose expanding the state's Medicaid program. GOP leaders' appointments of Rep. Brenda Landwehr and Sen. Gene Suellentrop will complicate Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly's efforts to expand Medicaid in line with the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act. Both take over their new jobs Jan. 14.

