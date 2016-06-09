News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - If Kansas' highest court is going to force state lawmakers to boost public education funding again, some conservative Republicans want something in return. Their list includes a say in how new dollars are spent and a voucher program to allow bullied kids to switch to private schools. A state House committee expects to have hearings this week on an education bill drafted by its conservative chairwoman and introduced Tuesday.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State University has announced the death of its president after an illness. The university said in a news release that 70-year-old John William Bardo died Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center. He was admitted to the hospital in late November suffering from a chronic lung condition. Bardo spent several weeks in rehabilitation and at home before returning to the hospital last weekend.

CANEY, Kan. (AP) - Three people are dead after an accident on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday near the junction of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 near the town of Caney. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate says in a posting on the agency's Facebook page that the wreck involved two vehicles. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Planning commissioners in a Kansas City suburb approved a proposal for a new Islamic center that could serve as a central location for Muslims on both sides of the state line. The Kansas City Star reports that the Overland Park Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Monday to the Islamic Center of Kansas' plan for a religious facility. Residents had petitioned for the proposal to be delayed or dismissed. Neighbors say the project's size and scope make it a bad fit for the area.

