News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A two-time breast cancer survivor who started her own shop to help other patients is now trying to sell her Missouri store after a new and devastating diagnosis. The Kansas City Star reports that Kathy Dibben opened her store, Absolute Dignity, in Smithville in 2007, five years after a bilateral mastectomy and 17 years after her first cancer fight. Dibben posted on Facebook that her cancer is back and has spread.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was killed as he rode his bicycle in St. Louis says she forgives the driver who hit him. Johnika Davis was in court Monday as 19-year-old Jamaica Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to probation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Davis cried as she held a placard with photos of her son, Demond Moorhead. The child was killed in 2017.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 23-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of a woman who was stabbed before going to a nearby house to ask for help before she died. Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home. Arriving officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds. Prosecutors charged Derrick Sanders Jr. of Jennings with first-degree murder.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Recent rains have caused rivers to rise across Missouri and Kansas, and with more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service is predicting minor flooding in several locations. Hydrologists expect flooding along the Mississippi River starting in the next few days at Missouri towns that include Hannibal, Clarksville and Cape Girardeau. The Missouri River is rising in both Kansas and Missouri. Minor flooding is predicted by next weekend in several places.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.