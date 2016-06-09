News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $4.7 billion jury verdict awarded to 22 women who said the company's talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, in a ruling on Wednesday, cited evidence of what he called "particularly reprehensible conduct" by Johnson & Johnson. The company says it will appeal.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A farmer who owned an Iowa grain brokerage has pleaded guilty to falsely marketing $140 million dollars' worth of corn, soybeans and wheat as "certified organic." Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant of Chillicothe, Missouri, pleaded guilty to wire fraud under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Cedar Rapids. He faces a potential prison sentence of 12 years or more, but that could be reduced at sentencing due to his ongoing cooperation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police say former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been arrested diving through a glass window when officers arrived to search a Missouri house. The Springfield News-Leader reports officers who caught up to the 25-year-old found a pound marijuana in his backpack.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man suspected of killing a customer and sexually assaulting two other women at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis is shown in a dashcam video in a belligerent conversation with a Missouri state trooper. Thomas Bruce is jailed on charges of first-degree murder and several other counts for the attack at the Catholic Supply store on Nov. 19. KTVI-TV obtained dashcam video from an Oct. 17 accident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.