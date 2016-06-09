News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Final grant season for an endangered federal program that's helped preserve the historic Route 66 Highway for two decades is ending next month. The Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is accepting grant applications until April 12 and it's not clear if Congress will continue the project.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Figures compiled by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency put damage statewide from recent flooding at more than $640 million. NEMA says on its website that current county estimates are of damage to public property of $553 million and private property of $89 million.

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - The flooding in Nebraska provides a dramatic example of how climate change poses a national security threat, even as the Trump administration plays down the issue. High water didn't damage the headquarters of the U.S. military's Strategic Command, which plays a central role in detecting and striking at global threats, but muddy water was still lapping at almost 80 flooded buildings at Nebraska's Offutt Air Force Base, some were inby up to 7 feet of water.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last year, killing 17 people, won't operate the vessels this year and will instead open a replacement attraction in the tourist town of Branson. Orlando, Florida-based Ripley Entertainment announced plans for the new attraction, called Branson Top Ops, on Thursday. A spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the boats would ever float again on Table Rock Lack.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.