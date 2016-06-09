News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was fatally shot before crashing on an interstate highway. Police say the 32-year-old victim was driving on Interstate 44 late Thursday when someone shot him. He lost control and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest against a median near downtown. The man died at the scene. Police say they have no suspects.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Another lawmaker from southwest Missouri has been tapped to become chairman of the House Budget Committee. House Speaker nominee Elijah Haahr said Friday that he has chosen Republican Rep. Cody Smith, of Carthage, as the committee's next leader. Smith will succeed Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, of Cassville, who was appointed earlier this week by the governor to become the next state treasurer.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri county's share of a settlement with the family of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete is $2 million. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Callaway County says its insurer will pay out the money to the family of Carl DeBrodie. The settlement amount doesn't include money from the supported living home where DeBrodie had been living.

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two hunters have been arrested after killing a federally protected trumpeter swan and wounding a tundra swan in Missouri. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the suspects haven't been identified pending the filing of charges. They were arrested last week while hunting in Holt County in far northwest Missouri.

