News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Revenue Department Director Joel Walters is resigning following criticism over his agency's handling of tax changes. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced current department Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers will take over as acting director. Walters' resignation comes after lawmakers repeatedly slammed him for not communicating better about tax changes that will mean some Missourians get smaller refunds or owe more when they file their taxes.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker says he knows his legislation requiring every 18- to 35-year-old adult in the state to own an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has no chance of passing. But Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel, of Deering, says he hopes that it and another bill he introduced help to "make a point on mandates in general."

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The chief of staff of Missouri Sen. Justin Brown is facing two misdemeanor charges after his gun fell to the floor during a bar fight. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 45-year-old Jared Brown, of Malden, was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance. Jared Brown was arrested March 7 after the disturbance at the Spectator's Bar and Grill in Jefferson City.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 35-year-old man from Mexico has admitted driving 10 undocumented adults and three children from Mexico and Central America to various locations in the U.S. Rene Flores-Calderon pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of transporting undocumented immigrants and one count of illegal re-entry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police caught Flores-Calderon and his passengers in August on Interstate 44 near St. Louis.

