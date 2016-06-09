News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) - Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas Barry Grissom has talked to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee about a possible run for Republican Sen. Pat Roberts' seat. The Kansas City Star reports that Grissom confirmed Monday that he's been considering a 2020 run as a Democrat for roughly a year. Although he's not made his decision, he's laying the groundwork.

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say state troopers shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy after he attacked a woman, fled on horseback and fired on law enforcement in Kansas. Investigators say Smith County sheriff's deputies responded to a rural home Saturday where a 66-year-old woman reported being restrained, beaten and choked. The teen fled on horseback and was later confronted by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Investigators say the teen fired at troopers, who returned fire. No law enforcement agents were hurt.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas security company says it may go out of business because of licensing problems that began when two of its employees were charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Missouri bar. The Kansas City Star reports that the latest blow to Overland Park, Kansas-based Force One Security is the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners voting Monday to deny their appeal of a license revocation.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 41-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 109 years and six months in prison for abusing and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, whose body was found encased in concrete in the garage of a Wichita rental home they had lived in. Stephen Bodine was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2017 killing of Evan Brewer. He was sentenced Monday. The boy's mother pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.