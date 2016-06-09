News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Romanian national who used skimming devices on ATMs to steal debit card information has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison without parole. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old David Velcu, also known as Luca Antoni, was in the U.S. illegally when he committed the crimes on ATMs in Kansas and Missouri in April 2018. He admitted in September to using skimmers and pin cameras at ATMs to capture account numbers and personal identification numbers.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A 38-year-old man accused of trying to kill a Manhattan police officer is now scheduled for trial in August. Mark Harrison faces one count of attempted capital murder of a police officer. The Manhattan Mercury reports one shot hit Riley County Police Sgt. Pat Tiede in the leg. The defense has argued that shot hit Tiede after it ricocheted off a sidewalk.

BURDEN, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 26-year-old man died after a car crushed him in Cowley County. Sheriff David Falletti says George Fletcher was working on the car Monday afternoon when it fell on him. First responders who were called to the home in Burden found Fletcher's body underneath the car. No further information was released.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A 27-year-old convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been captured in Kansas. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday announced Billy Don Urango was caught Feb. 26 in Wichita, Kansas. Investigators say Urango was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. Records show Urango has a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact in a Grayson County incident with an 11-year-old boy.

