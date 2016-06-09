News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas' incoming Democratic governor uses words like "decimated" to describe what's happened to state government over the past decade. Gov.-elect Laura Kelly will be looking to add staff, boost spending and rethink contracts outsourcing jobs to private companies. Yet the same electorate that chose Kelly opted in more-localized races to push the Legislature further to the right. Kelly will face GOP supermajorities and conservative leaders.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman near the University of Kansas Medical Center. The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Saturday and initially didn't appear to be serious. After being shot, the 27-year-old victim sought help at a Taco Bell restaurant, where a customer and employees called 911. Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries but she later died.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died in an expressway crash in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash happened on Saturday on the 18th Street Expressway near Steele Road. Authorities say a white vehicle was traveling south on the expressway when the driver attempted to change lanes. The driver struck another vehicle, then lost control, went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka school district's new school bus service is facing criticism after one of its drivers left a 3-year-old boy along on a bus for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that that the incident came near end of a year in which Topeka Unified School District 501 hired Kansas Central School Bus to replace the accident-plagued Durham School Bus Services.

