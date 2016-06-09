News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died days after being pulled from a house fire in south-central Kansas that killed an older relative. Station KSNW reports that Charlotte Alley died Friday night at a Wichita hospital, where she had been flown following the Tuesday morning fire. Charlotte's mother was able to get the girl and her 1-year-old brother out of their burning mobile home, but was unable to reach 70-year-old Judy Kay Alley, who died in the fire.

NORTON, Kan. (AP) - A proposal before the Kansas Legislature would allow people without medical training to drive ambulances in rural areas. The bill is in response to a statewide shortage of trained personnel for ambulances in rural areas. Ambulances would still be required to have another person with medical training on board. Kansas News Service reports some state and local emergency responder officials say the proposal could put patients at risk.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - It's time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight-saving time. Like those in almost all other states, residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Baker University will become the eighth school in Kansas to join a national association for collegiate eSports. The school in Baldwin City announced Friday that Baker would add eSports for the next school year. Athletic Director Nate Houser announced that Toby Ebel was will the university's first eSports coach. The Wildcats will compete in three different games in their inaugural season. The games will be announced at a later date.

