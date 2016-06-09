News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 24-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for participating in a conspiracy involving at least 27 armed robberies, which ended when police fatally shot one suspect. Deonte Collins-Abbott, of Grandview, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. He admitted to committing eight armed robberies in February and March 2016. The conspiracy ended when he and two other men robbed a Walgreens in Blue Springs and police fatally shot one of the men.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 38-year-old man who was part of a drug ring that operated out of a barbershop has been sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison. Jason Bell, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the $4 million drug ring in Kansas City, Kansas. He admitted he was part of a ring that operated out of Cocoliso's Barbershop, which is five blocks from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department headquarters.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Federal regulators have proposed fining Kansas' only nuclear power plant $232,000 over what regulators say was retaliation against an employee reporting a possible safety issue. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday that it found the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp. violated federal regulations by placing an employee on administrative leave in 2016. Wolf Creek says it has taken steps to ensure that employees who report problems are protected.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Lawmakers are likely to face renewed debate in the upcoming legislative session about how or whether to hold oil and gas companies accountable for property damage caused by earthquakes in Kansas. The Kansas Sierra Club says lawmakers should impose a fee on oil and gas companies to help pay for damage from earthquakes. But the oil and gas industry says businesses would close and jobs would be lost if the industry is made financially responsible for the damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.