News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

DIGHTON, Kan. (AP) - Twenty students and two adults were injured when a school bus carrying a Ness City High School basketball team collided with a pickup truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol says none of the injuries were life threatening. The accident occurred Tuesday night on Kansas 96 when the team was returning from a basketball game in Dighton.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas has agreed to pay $1.1 million to a man who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a robbery that he says was committed by someone who looks just like him. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday announced the settlement with 42-year-old Richard Anthony Jones of Kansas City, Missouri. Jones was convicted on eyewitness testimony. He was freed after supporters found that a man who looked just like him lived near the crime scene.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman who killed a 67-year-old Wichita man who was discovered dead on his birthday has been sentenced to 20.5 years in prison. Friends who went to John Gaffney's home on July 7 to take him to a birthday dinner found him dead. The Wichita Eagle reports 54-year-old Sherry Wedel of Wichita was arrested six weeks after Gaffney was killed. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November.

(AP) - The United States government has placed most of the 14,300 migrant toddlers, children and teens in its care in detention centers and residential facilities packed with anywhere from hundreds to thousands of children. Experts say the deep anxiety and distrust children suffer when they're institutionalized can cause long-lasting health problems. It's dangerous for all but worse for younger children, those who stay more than a few days and those who are in larger facilities with less personal care.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.