News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 34-year-old woman who stole charitable donations meant for an 11-year-old burn victim has been sentenced to a year of probation. KAKE-TV reports Cinthia Davis, of Wellington, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered restitution to the victim's family. Prosecutors allege Davis and her husband set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a Haysville girl who was burned in September 2015. More than $8,000 was raised in less than a month. The girl's mother received only a few hundred dollars.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - If Kansas' highest court is going to force state lawmakers to boost public education funding again, some conservative Republicans want something in return. Their list includes a say in how new dollars are spent and a voucher program to allow bullied kids to switch to private schools. A state House committee expects to have hearings this week on an education bill drafted by its conservative chairwoman and introduced Tuesday.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State University has announced the death of its president after an illness. The university said in a news release that 70-year-old John William Bardo died Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center. He was admitted to the hospital in late November suffering from a chronic lung condition. Bardo spent several weeks in rehabilitation and at home before returning to the hospital last weekend.

CANEY, Kan. (AP) - Three people are dead after an accident on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday near the junction of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166 near the town of Caney. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate says in a posting on the agency's Facebook page that the wreck involved two vehicles. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma.

