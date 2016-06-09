News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte, who is charged with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI. Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King." His injuries required multiple surgeries.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The president of General Motors is expected to visit Missouri for what officials are calling a major announcement at the company’s plant in Wentzville. Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss on Friday at the plant that produces trucks and vans. Representatives of GM and Parson have declined to discuss details. The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a 40-day strike with an agreement that included a GM commitment to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at the Wentzville plant.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis teenager has been ordered to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 16-year-old Justin Mathews also was given a suspended 20-year prison term Thursday for taking part in the 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper. Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program which includes counseling and vocational training.He athews pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, robbery and other crimes. He was 15 at the time of the killing.

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - The monitor overseeing the federal consent agreement requiring police and court changes in Ferguson is seeing signs that residents are disengaged in the reform process. There was a time when a meeting with the monitor would have drawn a capacity crowd in the town where the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown helped spur the Black Lives Matter movement. Just 22 people showed up Wednesday. Monitor Natashia Tidwell also expressed concern after just 128 people responded to a community survey that is a key component of the agreement, and few of them were black in a town that is two-thirds African-American.

