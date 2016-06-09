News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

DIGHTON, Kan. (AP) - Twenty students and two adults were injured when a school bus carrying a Ness City High School basketball team collided with a pickup truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol says none of the injuries were life threatening. The accident occurred Tuesday night on Kansas 96 when the team was returning from a basketball game in Dighton.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman who killed a 67-year-old Wichita man who was discovered dead on his birthday has been sentenced to 20.5 years in prison. Friends who went to John Gaffney's home on July 7 to take him to a birthday dinner found him dead. The Wichita Eagle reports 54-year-old Sherry Wedel of Wichita was arrested six weeks after Gaffney was killed. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November.

(AP) - On country ranches and city centers, in suburban homes and crowded tents, the Trump administration has scattered about 14,300 migrant children in shelters, detention centers and foster homes over the last 20 months. An Associated Press investigation finds that most migrant children have been held in large facilities with more than 100 kids. The AP obtained exclusive data revealing the breadth of the government's program for migrant children in custody.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas state senator has switched to the Democratic Party to become the fourth moderate suburban Kansas City lawmaker to leave the Republican Party in a week. State Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa said Wednesday that she could either fight to change the GOP or fight for her constituents. State Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park also switched to the Democratic Party on Wednesday after two lawmakers did last week.

