News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

BENTON, Kan. (AP) - A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a home in Kansas. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Benton, about 20 miles northeast of Wichita. Officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at nearby Lloyd Stearman Field. The plane struck the front porch of a home. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in the home. The Wichita Eagle reports that the pilot and a passenger told emergency crews they had only minor injuries.

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A two-time breast cancer survivor who started her own shop to help other patients is now trying to sell her Missouri store after a new and devastating diagnosis. The Kansas City Star reports that Kathy Dibben opened her store, Absolute Dignity, in Smithville in 2007, five years after a bilateral mastectomy and 17 years after her first cancer fight. Dibben posted on Facebook that her cancer is back and has spread.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Kansas have tried to reassure wary Republican lawmakers with a "poison pill" that would end an expansion if the federal government backed off promises to cover most of the cost. But new Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal this year dilutes the provision so that the state could continue expanded Medicaid health coverage with fewer federal dollars. It's a key difference from a 2017 expansion plan.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the trial of a Kansas online gamer whose dispute allegedly sparked the hoax that resulted in police shooting a man who lived at his former Wichita address. The attorney for 20-year-old Shane Gaskill of Wichita wanted for more time to discuss a deal with prosecutors.

