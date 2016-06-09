News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died in an expressway crash in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash happened on Saturday on the 18th Street Expressway near Steele Road. Authorities say a white vehicle was traveling south on the expressway when the driver attempted to change lanes. The driver struck another vehicle, then lost control, went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka school district's new school bus service is facing criticism after one of its drivers left a 3-year-old boy along on a bus for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that that the incident came near end of a year in which Topeka Unified School District 501 hired Kansas Central School Bus to replace the accident-plagued Durham School Bus Services.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer's administration is trying to find a way to unload as much as $10 million in unused computer equipment the state bought in a failed effort to develop a centralized storage system for computer information. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state still owes $2 million on the hardware it bought in 2016. After the equipment was purchased, state technology officials decided the proposal to create a Kansas GovCloud storage system was too expensive.

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) - A 24-year-old man is jailed after a two-day police chase that ran through four Kansas counties on roads and through fields at speeds sometimes over 100 mph. Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Chad Crittenden said the chase started Wednesday night when officers received a report of a stolen vehicle and potential kidnapping near Parsons. The Hutchinson News reports Crittenden said the chase went through fields, county roads and highways in Pratt, Kiowa, Edwards and Pawnee counties.

