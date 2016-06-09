News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A judge has rejected a motion to drop charges against a 21-year-old man accused in a triple homicide in Lawrence. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny on Friday rejected a motion by Anthony Roberts Jr., of Topeka, to drop the charges because he was acting in self-defense. The shootings in October 2017 in downtown Lawrence involved two groups of Topeka men who had earlier confrontations. They fired about 20 shots, killing three and injuring two others.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Lawmakers will consider a bill that could allow Kansas organ donors to specify whether they want their organs to go to transplant patients in the state. KCUR-FM reports the proposed legislation comes as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is poised to nationalize the system used to distribute livers for transplant. The federal agency wants to scrap the system that distributes organs within regions following a lawsuit from six patients in California, New York and Massachusetts.

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died days after being pulled from a house fire in south-central Kansas that killed an older relative. Station KSNW reports that Charlotte Alley died Friday night at a Wichita hospital, where she had been flown following the Tuesday morning fire. Charlotte's mother was able to get the girl and her 1-year-old brother out of their burning mobile home, but was unable to reach 70-year-old Judy Kay Alley, who died in the fire.

NORTON, Kan. (AP) - A proposal before the Kansas Legislature would allow people without medical training to drive ambulances in rural areas. The bill is in response to a statewide shortage of trained personnel for ambulances in rural areas. Ambulances would still be required to have another person with medical training on board. Kansas News Service reports some state and local emergency responder officials say the proposal could put patients at risk.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.