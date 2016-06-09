News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - At least eight Kansas Republicans have expressed interest in running for Senate next year, while others in the party continue to encourage U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to seek the job. Many Republicans believe Pompeo would be a lock to win the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Roberts, who is retiring after four terms. Pompeo does not seem interested much for now, saying his focus is on his work as the nation's top diplomat. But he's also stopped short of ruling the idea out.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A 41-year-old man who raped a Kansas sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to a second rape in Missouri. William Luth pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attack on an Independence, Missouri, woman in February 2016. The Kansas City Star reports that sentence will run concurrently with a 41-year sentence Luth received for attacking a Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff's deputy in October 2016. A second man is also charged in both attacks.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas plans to use a $1 million gift to establish a new chemical engineering research laboratory. Richard and Elizabeth Hoover, of Northport Michigan, both graduated from the university in 1971. Richard Hoover said in a news release that he hopes the lab will give students more hands-on research experience so they will be better prepared for the job market.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has signed an executive order creating an advisory group that aims to improve education in Kansas. The governor told reporters Thursday that educating children is one of the most important obligations of elected leaders and one of the best economic and civic investments to make in Kansas.

