News Minute: Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas state senator has switched to the Democratic Party to become the fourth moderate suburban Kansas City lawmaker to leave the Republican Party in a week. State Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa said Wednesday that she could either fight to change the GOP or fight for her constituents. State Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park also switched to the Democratic Party on Wednesday after two lawmakers did last week.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas has agreed to pay $1.1 million to a man who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a robbery that he says was committed by someone who looks just like him. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Tuesday announced the settlement with 42-year-old Richard Anthony Jones of Kansas City, Missouri. Jones was convicted on eyewitness testimony. He was freed after supporters found that a man who looked just like him lived near the crime scene.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 24-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for participating in a conspiracy involving at least 27 armed robberies, which ended when police fatally shot one suspect. Deonte Collins-Abbott, of Grandview, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. He admitted to committing eight armed robberies in February and March 2016. The conspiracy ended when he and two other men robbed a Walgreens in Blue Springs and police fatally shot one of the men.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 38-year-old man who was part of a drug ring that operated out of a barbershop has been sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison. Jason Bell, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the $4 million drug ring in Kansas City, Kansas. He admitted he was part of a ring that operated out of Cocoliso's Barbershop, which is five blocks from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department headquarters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.