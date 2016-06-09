News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has called the state legislature back in session to consider changes to the state's troubled public pension system. Gov. Matt Bevin issued a proclamation calling the legislature back in session at 8 p.m. EST on Monday. The decision comes four days after the state Supreme Court struck down a pension law Bevin signed earlier this year.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General says he'll oppose a recent federal court ruling that struck down the federal Affordable Care Act. On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the law was "invalid." But the law will remain in place while the ruling is appealed. The law allowed Kentucky to expand its Medicaid program to give health coverage to more than 400,000 people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors seeking a new sentencing hearing for Sen. Rand Paul's attacker say the Republican lawmaker suffered chronic pain months after being tackled while doing yard work at his Kentucky home. Prosecutors said in a court filing that Rene Boucher's 30-day sentence was unreasonable for such an "inexplicable and violent assault," noting that sentencing guidelines outlined 21-to-27 months in prison.

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a McCracken County jail inmate. A statement from police says jail staff called troopers on Friday to report an inmate had attempted to hang himself. Jail staff told police they found 35-year-old Ronald G. Ledbetter in his cell and gave him first aid until first responders arrived. The statement says Ledbetter was taken to a local hospital where he died early Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.