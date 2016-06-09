News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic bishop in Kentucky says two attorneys will conduct an independent review of how appropriately the Lexington Diocese has handled sex abuse claims since it was formed in 1988. Bishop John Stowe told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he hopes having an independent review will help with credibility.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has called the state legislature back in session to consider changes to the state's troubled public pension system. Surprised lawmakers from both parties scrambled to make it to the state Capitol for the 8 p.m. start time. After hours of closed-door negotiations, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives introduced two bills written by Bevin's office that would overhaul the pension system and adjourned for the day. They plan to debate the bills this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The coach who led the University of Louisville's women's dance team to more than a dozen national titles and starred in a reality television show has been terminated from his position. University of Louisville spokesman John Karman told news outlets Monday night that Todd Sharp had been relieved of his duties, calling the termination a personnel matter.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for robbing a West Virginia bank. Prosecutors say 62-year-old Steve Ray Meeks of Louisa, Kentucky, was sentenced in federal court in Huntington. Meeks admitted the theft of $32,000 from the Community Trust Bank in Fort Gay. Prosecutors say during a police pursuit into Kentucky, Meeks threw large sums of cash out of his vehicle's window.

