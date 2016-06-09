News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The tragedy that struck Marshall County High School when a gunman opened fire, killing two teenagers and injuring many more, has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2018. A close second in balloting by Associated Press editors, news directors and reporters was the surge in political activism by teachers who descended on Kentucky's capitol by the thousands to protest changes to the state's public pension system.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican majorities in the Kentucky legislature will try again to change the state's troubled public pension systems when they return to the state Capitol in January. Republicans have controlled state government for nearly two years. But they have not been able to enact structural changes to the state's pension systems, which are at least $38 billion short of the money required to pay retirement benefits over the next three decades.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky appeals court has overturned one of the largest judgments in state history by ruling an online poker company does not have to pay the state $870 million plus interest. The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet sued the company that owns PokerStars in 2010. In 2015, a state judge ruled the company had to pay the money back, times three with interest. Friday, a three-judge panel on the Kentucky Court of Appeals overturned that judgment. The state plans to appeal.

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Five Kentucky jail deputies have been indicted following the death of an inmate. Kentucky State Police said four of the five were arrested Friday and one was being sought. Police said they were called to the Boyd County Jail Nov. 29 and found 40-year-old Michael L. Moore deceased in the jail's restraint chair.

