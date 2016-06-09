News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky has welcomed the son of a Kentucky Derby winner as its newest resident. Old Friends farm near Georgetown says five-time Grade 1 winner Einstein arrived Monday.

PARK CITY, Ky. (AP) - A woman's body has been found in at Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park in what officials are calling a suspicious death. News outlets reports that the body found in Zion Hill Cemetery on Monday morning has been identified as that of 23-year-old Mariah Amber Decru, who was from the area.

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell is surveying soldiers, family members, Army civilians and military retirees about the health and readiness of their military community. Officials with the U.S. Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line say the Community Strengths and Themes Assessment can be accessed online. The survey is open through May 30 and takes 10 to 15 minutes to finish. Findings will be available by the end of the summer.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The GOP will have its largest margin ever in the state Senate after voters in an eastern Kentucky district elected a Republican for the first time since the 1960s. Republican Phillip Wheeler defeated Democrat Darrell Pugh in a special election last week in state Senate District 31. When he is sworn in next week, Wheeler will be the first Republican to hold that seat since 1966, according to the Legislative Research Commission.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.