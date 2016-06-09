News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's House of Representatives has adjourned a special session called by the governor without passing a pension bill. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin called lawmakers back to Frankfort on Monday after the state Supreme Court struck down a pension law passed earlier this year. On Tuesday, Acting GOP House Speaker David Osborne said the issues are too complicated to resolve in a five-day session, and the House adjourned.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky judges have heard arguments over whether an attorney for the state's ex-House speaker _ who lost his leadership role in a sexual harassment case _ has the right to question the accuser in separate whistleblower cases. Leslie Vose, who represents ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover, says Hoover and two other lawmakers have a "substantial interest" in the whistleblower cases.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic bishop in Kentucky says two attorneys will conduct an independent review of how appropriately the Lexington Diocese has handled sex abuse claims since it was formed in 1988. Bishop John Stowe told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he hopes having an independent review will help with credibility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The coach who led the University of Louisville's women's dance team to more than a dozen national titles and starred in a reality television show has been terminated from his position. University of Louisville spokesman John Karman told news outlets Monday night that Todd Sharp had been relieved of his duties, calling the termination a personnel matter.

