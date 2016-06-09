News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has called for unity and urged people to rely on the sacred scriptures of their faith in his annual State of the Commonwealth address. Gov. Matt Bevin struck a somber tone Thursday as he showed photos of two high school students who were killed in a mass shooting, a 10-year-old boy who killed himself because of bullying and police officers who died in the line of duty. He urged everyone to rely on their faith, saying people "can sure extend our love" to each other.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky company is adding 20 jobs in Owensboro, investing about $780,000 for an expansion. Gov. Matt Bevin's office announced Thursday that Blackbird Manufacturing plans to upgrade its operating facility and buy equipment. Blackbird Manufacturing makes stone countertop surfaces.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are holding a public meeting to get ideas on how to improve Highway 57 in Lewis County. A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the "blank slate" meeting at Tollesboro Elementary School on Feb. 12 is the first step in a proposed project to improve safety and meet future traffic demands on the roadway.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general says a new regulation restricting public access to the state Capitol is invalid. The opinion released Thursday by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says no "imminent threat" to public health or safety was shown to justify the regulation. The state Finance and Administration Cabinet has said the regulation's purpose is to protect "the health, safety and welfare" of visitors and staff at state facilities.

