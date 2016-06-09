News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's top law-enforcement agency is teaming with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to encourage people to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest public school system is launching a campaign to warn students about vaping. The campaign with Jefferson County Schools is focused on educating students that vaping is not safe. As part of the campaign, students will complete health lessons to explore the consequences of vaping and understand how companies in the e-cigarette industry target young people.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration's economic development secretary is stepping down from the job he has held since early 2017. Bevin said Tuesday it was with "regret" that he accepted Terry Gill's resignation, effective at the end of May. During his tenure, Gill played a role in Toyota's retooling of its Georgetown plant and online retailer Amazon's decision to build a cargo hub in northern Kentucky.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lawmakers in Montana and Iowa have approved legal sports betting, and the Indiana Legislature is expected to do so this week. Barring vetoes from their governors, they would be the first states to expand gambling to sports this year. They would join a handful of other states that acted last year after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Critics say expanding gambling to sports will increase addiction and give a pathway for minors to pace bets illegally.

