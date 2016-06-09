News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to disband a special committee that was formed to investigate a sexual harassment settlement that was secretly signed by the Republican ex-House speaker. House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne spoke from the House floor on Wednesday to ask his colleagues to revise a House rule that led to formation of the special bipartisan committee to investigate Jeff Hoover.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has endorsed a proposal to award constitutional protections to crime victims, giving them a greater voice during their assailants' criminal proceedings. Senators voted 34-1 Wednesday to pass the proposed constitutional amendment, wrapping up fast-track action.

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - Police say an Ohio man who drove through barriers closing a section of interstate in Kentucky, prompting a police pursuit, has died in a fiery crash. A statement from Kentucky State Police says 67-year-old John McCoy of Chesapeake, Ohio, was driving a motor coach south on Interstate 75 near Berea early Wednesday when officers at the scene saw him intentionally run through barriers and construction barrels blocking the roadway for a bridge reconstruction project.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's pawnbrokers would have to submit their transactions to a database accessible by police under a bill that has won initial approval from a legislative committee. The bill was endorsed by law enforcement officials Wednesday as it cleared the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

