News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The GOP will have its largest margin ever in the state Senate after voters in an eastern Kentucky district elected a Republican for the first time since the 1960s. Republican Phillip Wheeler defeated Democrat Darrell Pugh in a special election last week in state Senate District 31. When he is sworn in next week, Wheeler will be the first Republican to hold that seat since 1966, according to the Legislative Research Commission.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a proposal that calls for a review of the state's response to a hepatitis A outbreak that became one of the country's largest. Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said Monday the goal is to determine how the outbreak occurred, how it spread and how such outbreaks can be prevented.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are one step away from finishing work on a bill to fine-tune last year's overhaul of the state's child welfare system. The measure was advanced Monday by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) - An Ohio River bridge linking Kentucky and Illinois that has been closed since Feb. 22 due to flooding has reopened. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that the bridge reopened Monday morning. The bridge connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois. A detour is almost 90 miles although it is shorter for truckers and cross-country traffic if the route is changed before reaching the bridge. Approximately 4,700 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

