News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EST

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation is offering free training to help entrepreneurs and housing contractors in southeastern Kentucky start or expand a business. A statement from Kentucky Highlands says the inaugural "Business Builder Basics" training series will teach skills to people in Hazard, London, Pineville and Somerset. Classes will be offered monthly from December through July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rapper and businessman Master P will pay for the funeral of a 13-year-old Kentucky boy killed in a car crash after a police chase. News outlets report Ki'Anthony Tyus was a passenger in a car reported stolen that crashed into a utility pole Dec. 22, after a Louisville Metro police pursuit. Ki'Anthony became the face of Louisville's "Hood 2 Hood" anti-violence movement after being shot in 2015. Master P met Ki'Anthony after that shooting and stepped in to cover the costs of Thursday's funeral.

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says more manufacturing jobs are coming to Kentucky. Bevin said in a statement that Pella, Iowa-based Precision Pulley and Idler plans to locate a $10.8 million manufacturing and distributing operation in an existing 105,000-square-foot building in Maysville and will hire 134 full-time employees over the next 10 years.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - 'One of the guys' at University of Kentucky fraternity is the first with Down Syndrome. Josh Banks was inducted in 2018 as an associate member of the FarmHouse Fraternity. FarmHouse members say it's the first time in UK history that a person with Down Syndrome has been inducted into a college fraternity. He is an "associate" because he doesn't attend UK, but has all the other rights and privileges of a fraternity member.

