News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Catholic Church in Louisville is declaring its support for immigrants and refugees and calling on the U.S. government to close detention facilities at the border. The congregation of St. William Church joined leaders from other local churches in a gathering Tuesday to offer help to immigrants. Members say they were spurred to speak out because of "harsh" enforcement policies at the border by the Trump administration. The church has hung a sign declaring itself a "sanctuary for all."

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Race Commission has approved the sale of Turfway Park to Churchill Downs. News outlets report the 15-member commission unanimously approved Churchill Downs' bid to buy Turfway Park for $46 million. Churchill President Kevin Flanery says the purchase is a $150 million investment in Kentucky racing. That figure includes the purchase price. Flanery says the venue will be called New Turfway Park and will feature a new grandstand with retractable seats for events outside of racing.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An attorney for a Kentucky school board says complaints have prompted him to recommend the district remove "prayer lockers" from its schools. Pike County School Board Superintendent Reed Adkins says Kentucky's Office of Education Accountability and a national organization advocating for separation of church and state have both said they received complaints about the practice. Attorney Neal Smith says he's asking principals to stop the initiative as it could be a first amendment violation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer has been given a five-year prison term for sexual misconduct against 5 women who are suing him over the assaults. News outlets report former Louisville Officer Pablo Cano was sentenced Monday as part of a deal in which he admitted to having sex without consent with the women between 2015 and 2017. Cano also pleaded guilty Monday to possessing child porn.

