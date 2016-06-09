News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EST

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Wind chill warnings are up from Vermont to Virginia as the East Coast continues to shiver through a weekend blast of cold air with real temperatures dipping into the single digits to near zero in some places. The wind chill could make it feel like minus 10 to minus 20. The National Weather Service says there's light at the end of the tunnel as more seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s could return next week.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House speaker's secret sexual harassment settlement could be investigated partly in secret. Eight Republican lawmakers filed formal disciplinary charges against Jeff Hoover on Wednesday, alleging he sexually harassed a woman in his office and then used taxpayer resources to cover it up. They asked a special committee to investigate and recommend expelling Hoover from the House. Committee chairman Jerry Miller said the group will likely decide in private whether to investigate.

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that connects Kentucky with Missouri has temporarily stopped operating due to an ice flow on the Mississippi River. Kentucky transportation officials say chunks of ice coming from the upper Mississippi have become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry. Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed for perhaps two or three days, until warmer temperatures bring improved river conditions.

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old Kentucky girl and changed the venue. WBKO-TV reports Judge Janet Crocker ruled Friday that the trial for Timothy Madden will be held in Hardin County instead of Allen County, and that it won't begin on Feb. 26 as scheduled. Crocker set a hearing on Feb. 13 to discuss a new trial date.

