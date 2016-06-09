News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for a teenager accused of killing two classmates during a shooting at a Kentucky school. News outlets report Marshall Circuit Court Judge James Jameson on Friday set June 1, 2020, as the trial date for Gabriel Parker, who recently turned 17. Online court records show lawyers will have an opportunity at a May 17 hearing to file motions asking that the trial be moved from Marshall County.

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) - An Ohio River bridge linking Kentucky and Illinois that has been closed since Feb. 22 due to flooding could reopen this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says engineers are hopeful the bridge may be reopened during the day Monday. The bridge connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois. A detour is almost 90 miles although it is shorter for truckers and cross-country traffic if the route is changed before reaching the bridge. Approximately 4,700 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

BUECHEL, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a man has been stabbed in the head during a fight outside a Buechel Walmart, and authorities are still searching for the suspect. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells The Courier Journal that a fight started between two men outside the store Sunday afternoon and led to the stabbing. The wounded man was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Crews have begun installing signs that say Interstate 165 along the Natcher Parkway in western Kentucky. The Messenger-Inquirer reports that means 72 miles of the four-lane highway between Owensboro and Bowling Green is now an interstate, even though upgrades are continuing.

