News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has donated a gold Canadian coin worth $1,300 to a Louisville Salvation Army kettle campaign for the second year in a row. The Courier Journal reports the donor's identity hasn't been publicly shared, but area charity commander Maj. Roy Williams says it's the same man who donated an identical coin last year.

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say three people whose bodies were found in a western Kentucky residence died from gunshot wounds. Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Jackie Doom of Grand Rivers has been charged with three counts of murder and is being held in the McCracken County Jail on a $3 million bond.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The parking authority in Kentucky's second-largest city says it collected three tons of food this year to pay off more than $10,000 in parking and other citations. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 7,360 food items were donated that paid $10,765 in citations from Nov. 19 through Dec. 14.

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials say a work zone on Interstate 24 will remain in force during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The state Transportation Cabinet said many travelers and local commuters took suggested alternate routes during the Thanksgiving holiday, reducing the delay to about 20 minutes. The location is at the Tennessee River bridge at the 30-mile marker near Calvert City.

