News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins has offered a plan to provide free community college and job training for adults in Kentucky. Adkins said Thursday his plan calls for two years of tuition-free community or technical school for all high school graduates and adults who haven't earned a credential.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has rejected a bill that would let some entities leave the struggling pension system while paying less than they owe. State officials said it could cost the already underfunded system as much as $1 billion. The state Senate approved the bill by a vote of 25-12 on Wednesday. Thursday, the House rejected the bill and sent it back to the Senate.

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a state of emergency has been declared in an extreme western county where a tornado knocked down power lines and covered roadways in debris. Police say one injury has been reported after the storm in McCracken County. Emergency crews are going door-to-door to check on residents.

BUFFALO, W.Va. (AP) - Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing an additional $750 million at five U.S. plants that will bring nearly 600 new jobs. The Japanese automaker's announcement brings to nearly $13 billion the amount it will spend by 2021. The investments are at facilities in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia. Those same facilities were part of a 2017 announcement by Toyota for a $374 million investment to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

