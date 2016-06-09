News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has ruled Kentucky's incoming GOP House speaker does not have to answer the questions of a newly elected Democrat facing an election challenge from his Republican rival. Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote. But Johnson has asked the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives to conduct a recount. Glenn issued a subpoena to incoming House Speaker David Osborne. Wednesday, Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Osborne does not have to testify.

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) - A man accused of shooting at a Kentucky state trooper rushing to the scene of a triple slaying has pleaded not guilty to three murder counts in the deaths of a couple and their son. News outlets report 52-year-old Paul Douglas Sizemore also pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer Tuesday. He's charged with killing 64-year-old Larry Bowling, his 61-year-old wife, Norma, and their 38-year-old son, Chad Bowling.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials have approved a needle exchange program in western Kentucky's Daviess County. The vote Tuesday by the Owensboro City Commission was the final approval needed for the initiative. The Messenger-Inquirer reports it will be one of the first of such programs in the region. It will allow the Daviess County Community Health Center to give drug users clean needles in exchange for dirty ones. Officials say the needle exchange is expected to be up and running by mid-January.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky election officials say the deadline is approaching for people to change their registered political party in time for 2019 elections. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes say the deadline is Dec. 31. Grimes say the deadline is important for people considering a party-affiliation change and want to participate in next year's May primary.

