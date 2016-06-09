News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a newborn girl has been delivered following the fatal shooting of her pregnant mother. Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Geri D. Johnson of Williamsburg was pronounced dead Saturday at Baptist Health Corbin Hospital. A state police statement says the infant was then delivered and transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition. Police say an autopsy on Johnson's body is planned and the shooting remains under investigation.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have charged a bus driver with drunken driving after a bus with 33 elementary school students on board crashed. No one was injured. News outlets report 54-year-old Lesley Harvey was charged Friday. The Oldham County police department the bus carrying Crestwood Elementary School students hit a security barrier near a subdivision. Harvey reported the accident to her supervisor but said there was no damage and continued on her route.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - When Eddie James gives directions to his home in Owensboro, Kentucky, he tells people to look for a green house with a locomotive hanging from a post in the front yard. Once visitors step inside, they see a collection of collections: Dolls, Volkswagen Beetles and glassware are the first things that jump out. But they pale in comparison to James' first love. Deeper in his house, trains start to take center stage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Adam Edelen rails against corporate money influencing politics and recalls the pain of seeing his father lose his job as the Democrat takes to the airwaves this weekend to make the case that he should be Kentucky's next governor.

