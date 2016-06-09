News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A state audit says the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has violated state and federal laws and misspent taxpayer dollars for years. The Courier Journal reports Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit Tuesday and called for greater agency transparency. The audit says the agency has justified its expenditures by saying no taxpayer dollars were used. But the agency is largely funded by taxpayer dollars through federal grants and hunting, fishing and boating licenses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A termination letter released by the University of Louisville says its dance team coach was fired for financial misconduct. News outlets report the letter dated Dec. 14 said Todd Sharp was terminated after a six-month review found that the team's deposits were around $40,000 less than expected.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say troopers around the state have collected 211 tons of food for its annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive. The agency started the program in 2010 to assist needy families. Over the years, state police say the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among posts. This year, Post 7 in Richmond brought in the most food with 59,279 pounds.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's House of Representatives has adjourned a special session called by the governor without passing a pension bill. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin called lawmakers back to Frankfort on Monday after the state Supreme Court struck down a pension law passed earlier this year. On Tuesday, Acting GOP House Speaker David Osborne said the issues are too complicated to resolve in a five-day session, and the House adjourned.

