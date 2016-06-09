News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for a teenager accused of killing two classmates during a shooting at a Kentucky school. News outlets report Marshall Circuit Court Judge James Jameson on Friday set June 1, 2020, as the trial date for Gabriel Parker, who recently turned 17. Online court records show lawyers will have an opportunity at a May 17 hearing to file motions asking that the trial be moved from Marshall County.

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky sheriff has been arrested following a crash that injured a woman. Kentucky State Police say Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Breckinridge County.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says Kentucky's Republican governor has the full and total endorsement of President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election in 2019. Pence spoke at a campaign event for Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky. Pence praised Bevin for what he called his pro-business policies that have "taken the reins off" so that "Kentucky is running again."

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - While some religious leaders are upset that President Donald Trump signed Bibles at an Alabama church, others say he was doing what he could to raise the spirits of tornado survivors. One Southern Baptist leader says he didn't have a problem with it because Trump was asked and because it was important to the parishioners. But a Christian leader in Rhode Island says she viewed it as a political move to court evangelical voters. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

